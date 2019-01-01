Both the Indian clubs were highly unimpressive in their opening match of AFC Cup 2019 group stage...

Chennaiyin boss John Gregory made three changes in the starting XI which had defeated FC in the quarterfinal of the Super Cup. Thoi Singh, Raphael Augusto and Halicharan Narzary replaced Anirudh Thapa, Isaac Vanmalsawma and Gregory Nelson.

Three new players Kareen Nurain, Robert Alfred Primus and Samuel Lalmuanpuia made their debut for today.

Both the teams took a bit of time to settle as the game started on a scrappy note. Chennaiyin were seen dominating possession and were making the former champions chase the ball.

Raphael Augusto could have scored the opening goal in the 10th minute of the match when Jeje layed-off a brilliant pass for the Brazilian at the edge of the box but the Augusto failed to bury the chance as the ball went way above the crossbar.

Karanjit Singh had to make couple of brilliant saves around the half hour mark as Kalif Alhassan and Samuel Lamuanpuia came very close to score with two blazing shots on target.

Both coaches made a change each within the first 10 minutes of the second half. While Sachin Badhadhe brought in attacker Moinuddin Khan in place of Prabhjot Singh, Gregory introduced Anirudh Thapa in place of an unimpressive Halicharan Narzary.

Thoi Singh squandered the easiest chance of the match in the 60th minute as he failed to convert a header from a pointblank range. Tondonba Singh floated a curling cross from the left flank which went over all the players inside the box and reached Thoi at the far post. The midfielder had to connect to just connect his head properly but he failed to do so as the ball went wide.

The match ended in stalemate as neither of the teams looked convincing enough to win the tie. Chennaiyin play their second match on April 17 against Nepal’s Manang Marshyangdi. Minerva play their second game on the same day against Abahani Dhaka in Dhaka.