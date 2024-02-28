LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
FA Cup
3 - 2
FT
N. Jackson
15'
M. Mudryk
37'
C. Gallagher
90'
M. Joseph
8'
,
59'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-2)
Chelsea vs Leeds
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments