LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Europa League
1 - 3
FT
Filip Ugrinic
42'
Aurele Amenda
31' (og)
Viktor Gyoekeres
41' (pen)
Goncalo Inacio
48'
(HT 1-2) (FT 1-3)
BSC Young Boys vs Sporting CP
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments