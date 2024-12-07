LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Bundesliga
4 - 2
FT
D. Upamecano
18'
J. Musiala
56'
,
90' + 1'
L. Goretzka
84'
M. Honsak
50'
N. Dorsch
85'
(HT 1-0) (FT 4-2)
Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments