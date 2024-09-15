LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Bundesliga
3 - 1
FT
M. Wolf
47'
P. Tietz
67'
Y. Kabadayi
90' + 6'
C. Boukhalfa
75'
(HT 0-0) (FT 3-1)
Augsburg vs St. Pauli
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments