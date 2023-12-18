LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Serie A
4 - 1
FT
Luis Muriel
47'
Mario Pasalic
52'
Charles De Ketelaere
83'
Aleksey Miranchuk
89'
Lorenzo Pirola
10'
(HT 0-1) (FT 4-1)
Atalanta vs Salernitana
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments