Champions League
6 - 0
FT
Kai Havertz
13'
Gabriel Jesus
21'
Bukayo Saka
23'
Gabriel Martinelli
27'
Martin Oedegaard
45' + 1'
Jorginho
86' (pen)
(HT 5-0) (FT 6-0)
Arsenal vs Lens
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments