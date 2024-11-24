LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
First Division A
6 - 0
FT
M. Rits
23'
S. Edozie
38'
K. Dolberg
45' + 1'
,
77'
T. Araujo
85' (og)
F. Amuzu
88'
(HT 3-0) (FT 6-0)
Anderlecht vs Gent
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments