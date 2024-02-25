VIDEO: You'll Never Walk Alone! Liverpool players & Jurgen Klopp sing epic rendition of club anthem after Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea at Wembley LiverpoolChelsea vs LiverpoolChelseaEFL Cup

After Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final, Jurgen Klopp and his heavily depleted squad took to singing the club's anthem at Wembley.