James McClean Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Joe Mewis

Wrexham star James McClean could be set for shock Republic of Ireland return after 'incredible' season for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side

James McCleanWrexhamIreland

Republic of Ireland interim head coach John O'Shea has revealed he's held talks with Wrexham star James McClean.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • McClean retired from Ireland duty last year
  • The 35-year-old helped Wrexham to promotion
  • Former Wigan man has 104 caps for his country
Article continues below