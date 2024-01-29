Wrexham dominated! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side outclassed by Championship Blackburn as Rovers book FA Cup fifth round clash with Newcastle

Wrexham dominated! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side outclassed by Championship Blackburn as Rovers book FA Cup fifth round clash with NewcastleHarry SherlockGettyWrexhamBlackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers vs WrexhamFA CupBlackburn were dominant in the fourth round of the FA Cup, coming from behind to win 4-1 at Ewood Park and dump Wrexham out. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham raced into 1-0 leadBlackburn roared back to winRovers will now play Newcastle