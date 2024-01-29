Explained: Why Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is BANNED from the touchline for FA Cup fourth round clash at Blackburn Rovers

Harry Sherlock
Phil Parkinson Wrexham 2023-24Getty
WrexhamPhil ParkinsonBlackburn Rovers vs WrexhamBlackburn RoversFA Cup

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is banned from the touchline for Monday's FA Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Parkinson will not be on touchline
  • Banned for Wrexham's huge FA Cup tie
  • Paul Mullin and Co. seeking major upset

Editors' Picks