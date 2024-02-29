Wrexham to play in a Hollywood Derby? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team challenged by Campobasso's celebrity co-owners Mark Consuelos & wife Kelly Ripa
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny's Wrexham have been invited to a Hollywood derby match by Italian club Campobasso FC's co-owner Mark Consuelos.
- Unique Hollywood derby proposed by Campobasso FC
- Power couple Consuelos and Ripa co-own team
- Italian outfit share similar journey to Wrexham