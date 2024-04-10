Wrexham beat MansfieldGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Wrexham assistant Steve Parkin jokes about 'banning' players from promotion talk after huge 4-1 win over Crawley puts Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side within touching distance of League One

WrexhamLeague TwoWrexham vs CrawleyCrawleyPaul MullinLeague One

Steve Parkin joked about "banning" Wrexham players from promotion talk after seeing a 4-1 win over Crawley put them on the brink of League One.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham beat Crawley Town 4-1 on Tuesday
  • Parkin remains cautious despite being close to promotion
  • Ryan Barnett also trying to 'block out noise'

Editors' Picks