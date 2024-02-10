Another wonderkid from Melwood! Liverpool to hand new contract to teenager Kieran Morrison, who will aim to follow in Conor Bradley's footsteps

Richard Mills
Liverpool's Kieran MorrisonGetty Images
Conor BradleyLiverpoolPremier League

Liverpool youngster Kieran Morrison is reportedly set to sign a new contract at the club despite summer transfer interest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Morrison set for new Liverpool deal
  • Reds contract to run until 2027
  • Hope to take after defender Bradley

Editors' Picks