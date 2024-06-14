Who will win Euro 2024? GOAL writers have their say

Plenty of teams are arriving in Germany with high hopes, but only one will come out on top - who will it be?

It's so close we can almost taste it. Euro 2024 is now just hours away, with the best players from around the continent descending on Germany for what promises to be a superb summer of football.

While some teams will solely harbour dreams of getting out of the groups, others know that anything other than a trophy parade in mid-July will go down as failure. We're set, then, for four weeks of drama, filled with joy and heartbreak in equal measure.

Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament winners to the dark horses and biggest disappointments, we've got you covered on what to expect from the this hotly-anticipated Euros.

Today, we asked our team to predict who will win the tournament - here's what they had to say...