'Who is this guy?' - Jude Bellingham shares 'significant' Zinedine Zidane story as he opens up on 'full circle' journey to Real Madrid after La Liga title triumph
Jude Bellingham admits to once asking “who is this guy?” about Zinedine Zidane, before eventually going on to inherit his No.5 jersey at Real Madrid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England star moved to Spain in 2023
- Has enjoyed remarkable debut campaign
- Shining with iconic shirt on his back