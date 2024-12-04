Kate Abdo Malik ScottGetty
Gill Clark

'What people tease her about, I love the most' - Malik Scott reacts to hilarious 'Brest' segment on CBS Sports that saw wife Kate ban Micah Richards from speaking

Champions LeaguePremier LeagueShowbiz

Malik Scott has revealed he loves watching wife Kate and her commentary team of Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards on CBS Sports.

  • Jokes flow about French side Brest
  • Richards banned from talking about team
  • Malik Scott loves watching wife's TV work
