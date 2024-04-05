What curse? Rhulani Mokwena’s Mamelodi Sundowns successfully negotiate Caf Champions League quarter-final against Young Africans

Since winning the Caf Champions League in 2016, the Brazilians have struggled to repeat the feat despite their undeniable brilliance.

The Tshwane giants have managed to reach the latter stages of the competition but they are yet to reach the final since that victorious campaign under Pitso Mosimane eight years ago.

Although they did win the inaugural African Football League last year, the big one - the Champions League - has eluded the Brazilians in recent years.

The premier continental club competition has been so elusive for Downs of late that some were beginning to believe that it is a curse of some sort.

However, after edging Young Africans 3-2 on penalties in the quarter-finals, Downs are now in the last four of the competitions and only a few matches away from dispelling any notions of a ‘curse’.

GOAL dissects Sundowns’ enthralling quarter-final clash against a dogged Yanga.