Weekly Wonderkid: Teenage forward Caden Glover looking to be next star to emerge from St. Louis soccer scene

The young forward has already made his MLS debut, but more big moments are surely on the way

St. Louis is a soccer city but, for decades, it was one without a top-flight soccer team. That all changed with the arrival of St. Louis SC. The club's historic run in its expansion season sent shockwaves through MLS, but it confirmed what many already knew: St. Louis soccer is legit.

Even before MLS came to town, the city produced U.S. men's national team stars Josh Sargent and Tim Ream. And now, there's a rising homegrown star making his way that hopes to follow in their footesteps.

Meet Caden Glover, the club's first homegrown signing. Last season, Glover became the first player born in 2007 to make his MLS debut, and it feels like that's only the beginning for the young attacker.

St. Louis soccer's legacy is already built, and Glover is the young star looking to add to it now that the city's MLS team is building towards more.