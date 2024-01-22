WATCH: ‘F*cking sh*t man, every week!’ - Jude Bellingham gives X-rated response to referees after being denied a foul in Real Madrid’s comeback win over Almeria

WATCH: ‘F*cking sh*t man, every week!’ - Jude Bellingham gives X-rated response to referees after being denied a foul in Real Madrid’s comeback win over AlmeriaThomas HindleGettyJude BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid vs AlmeriaReal Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham lambasted the referees at half time after officials didn't call a free-kick after a hefty Almeria challenge.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham felt he was fouled in the first halfConfronted the officials about the incidentPicked up fifth yellow card of the season