Dele Alli EvertonGetty
Chris Burton

‘Waive the medical’ – Transfer gamble that could land injury-ravaged Dele Alli new club as ex-Tottenham star prepares to leave Everton as a free agent

Dele AlliPremier LeagueTransfersEvertonTottenhamEngland

Dele Alli could land himself a new club this summer if a calculated transfer gamble is taken and interested parties are prepared to “waive medical”.

  • Former England star recovering from surgery
  • Will find himself without a club this summer
  • Approaching important career crossroads
