Virgil van Dijk's future still in doubt as Liverpool's opening contract offer 'falls short of his expectations'

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeVirgil van Dijk's future still in doubt as Liverpool's opening contract offer 'falls short of his expectations'V. van DijkLiverpoolPremier LeagueVirgil van Dijk's future is still in doubt as Liverpool's opening contract offer to the defender has reportedly "fallen short of his expectations".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVan Dijk has just over six months left on his contractLiverpool see first renewal offer rebuffedHowever, negotiations are still ongoingFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱