Vincent Kompany matches Pep Guardiola as new Bayern Munich boss enjoys joint-record Bundesliga start

Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonVincent Kompany matches Pep Guardiola as new Bayern Munich boss enjoys joint-record Bundesliga startBayern MunichV. KompanyP. GuardiolaSt. Pauli vs Bayern MunichSt. PauliBundesligaVincent Kompany has equalled Pep Guardiola's points records after 10 games in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern extended unbeaten start vs St PauliHave 26 points after 10 gamesSame as Guardiola's record in 2013Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below