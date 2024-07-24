Jack Grealish Manchester City 2024-25Getty
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: 'You are here?!' - Pep Guardiola savagely mocks Jack Grealish as 'brainy' Man City star surpasses expectations in unique 'clap' knockout pre-season training drill

Manchester CityJack GrealishPremier LeaguePep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola took a dig at Jack Grealish as he expressed his surprise at seeing the Manchester City star survive a knockout training drill.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Guardiola leads Man City training drill
  • Grealish shocks manager by avoiding knockout
  • Winger calls himself 'brainy' for surviving