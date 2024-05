VIDEO: Neymar gets savage revenge on Al-Hilal team-mate Renan Lodi for harmless prank by slashing tyres on fellow Brazil international’s car NeymarSaudi Pro LeagueRenan LodiAl HilalBrazil

Neymar has exacted savage revenge on Renan Lodi following a harmless prank, with the Brazilian slashing the tyres on his Al-Hilal team-mate’s car.