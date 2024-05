VIDEO: Noel Gallagher's having none of it! Man City fan & rock star refuses to join in the 'Poznan' despite being surrounded by jubilant fans in thumping Fulham win Manchester CityPremier LeagueFulham vs Manchester CityFulham

Famous Manchester City superfan Noel Gallagher refused to take part in the 'Poznan' as he watched his side thrash Fulham 4-0.