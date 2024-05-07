VIDEO: Look away Arsenal fans! Fulham players spotted flying kites at training ahead of crunch Manchester City clash as supporters accuse Cottagers of 'being on the beach' already
Fulham players have been accused of being "on the beach" ahead of their clash with Manchester City after being spotted flying kites in training.
- Fulham preparing to face title-chasing Manchester City
- Players filmed flying kites in training
- Arsenal fans not happy ahead of run-in