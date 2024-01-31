James Maddison left FUMING as renowned sh*thouse Neal Maupay copies Tottenham star's darts celebration after netting shock opener for Brentford - pair nearly come to blows
Getty
Neal Maupay and James Maddison almost came to blows after the Brentford star mocked the Tottenham player's celebration on Wednesday.
- Maupay scored for Brentford against Spurs
- Copied Maddison's goal celebration
- Angry England star confronted opponent