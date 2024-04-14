VIDEO: How Paul Mullin injured himself during Wrexham League Two promotion celebration as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's favourite player jokes 'he's got cramp' following iconic fist pumps to fans WrexhamPaul MullinWrexham vs Forest GreenLeague Two

Paul Mullin delivered his trademark fist pumps to Wrexham fans following confirmation of their promotion, but almost injured himself in the process!