VIDEO: Gary Neville sends perfect reply to Noel Gallagher after Oasis guitarist mocks Man Utd icon following Man City's historic Premier League title triumph
Gary Neville has hit back at Oasis star Noel Gallagher for talking about Manchester when he lives in London as their feud continued.
- Gallagher mocks Neville after Man City title win
- Ex-Man Utd claps back at ex-Oasis guitarist
- United take on City in FA Cup final at Wembley