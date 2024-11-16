FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-POLAFP
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo rolls back the years to score OUTRAGEOUS bicycle-kick goal to cap rampant Portugal victory over Poland

C. RonaldoPortugalPortugal vs PolandPolandUEFA Nations League A

Cristiano Ronaldo proved he is still capable of outrageous athleticism as he scored a stunning bicycle kick to round off Portugal's win over Poland.

  • Ronaldo scored amazing goal in Poland demolition
  • Was asked if it's his most beautiful for Portugal
  • Seleccao forward scored two in Nations League win
