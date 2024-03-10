VIDEO: Arda Guler has finally arrived at Real Madrid! Turkish wonderkid scores brilliant solo goal in Celta Vigo rout as he opens his account for La Liga leaders following injury nightmare Arda GulerReal MadridReal Madrid vs Celta VigoCelta VigoLaLiga

Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler has opened his goalscoring account with Real Madrid with a spectacular run and finish against Celta Vigo.