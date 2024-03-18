VIDEO: Antony fumes at Erik ten Hag after being asked to fill unnatural position in Man Utd’s epic FA Cup clash with Liverpool – leaving Marcus Rashford to step in
Antony was caught on camera fuming at Erik ten Hag after being asked to fill an unnatural left-back position for Manchester United against Liverpool.
- Red Devils were chasing the game in extra-time
- Dutch coach took to shuffling his pack
- South American star not happy in defensive berth