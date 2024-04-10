Jorge Vilda Lindsey Horan splitGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

USWNT's final Olympic group stage opponent revealed as former Spain boss Jorge Vilda fails to qualify for Paris Games

USASummer OlympicsZambiaMoroccoWomen's footballAustraliaGermanyNigeriaSouth AfricaSpainJapanBrazil

The United States women's national team now knows its final Olympic group stage opponent - and it's not the new side of ex-Spain boss Jorge Vilda.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • USWNT learns final Olympic group stage opponent
  • Has been drawn with Germany and Australia
  • Fourth team now confirmed after African play-offs

Editors' Picks