USMNT star Tyler Adams has no return in sight as Bournemouth rule midfielder out for important Arsenal clash

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderUSMNT star Tyler Adams has no return in sight as Bournemouth rule midfielder out for important Arsenal clashTyler AdamsUSAArsenal vs BournemouthArsenalBournemouthPremier LeagueU.S. international Tyler Adams has been ruled out for a seventh-consecutive match for Bournemouth due to injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAdams ruled out of Arsenal clashUSMNT star still dealing with back spasmsCould he miss out on Copa America?Article continues below