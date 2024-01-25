All eyes on the English Championship! Josh Sargent, Daryl Dike, Haji Wright and the USMNT striker battle for Copa America selection

Three forwards, all of whom who play in England's second tier, are likely fighting for one spot at on Gregg Berhalter's roster this summer

As we head into the second half of the European club seasons, U.S. men's national team fans should be keeping a close eye on the Championship. Gregg Berhalter certainly will be. It's because the English second division is home to a developing three-way battle between trio of American strikers who are duking it out for what will likely be one spot in Berhalter's squad ahead of a massive, massive summer.

The Copa America looms large, and players all over North and South America will be fighting for the right to represent their country under the brightest lights until the World Cup kicks off. The USMNT is no different, as there are several positional battles to play out before this summer's competition.

Striker, in particular, is an interesting one, and over the next few months, Josh Sargent, Daryl Dike and Haji Wright will all have their say as they look to show why they belong in the team heading into a huge summer.