USMNT star Malik Tillman can take advantage of Gio Reyna's misery to earn Copa America starting spot

The American midfielder hasn't quite broken through with the national team, but it feels like that may be about to change

Malik Tillman finds himself at the intersection of a whole bunch of U.S. men's national team storylines at the moment. His club, PSV, features three USMNT stars and is still alive in the Champions League, making them the de facto American team. With the Nations League coming and Gio Reyna struggling, Tillman's case for USMNT minutes has never been better. But, looking ahead, his future at Bayern Munich remains uncertain, with his loan deal at PSV expiring this summer.

All that is to say that Tillman is at a key point in his young career. There are so many big moments ahead for both club and country, so many chances for the young midfielder to take a giant leap. His recent steps forward have gone somewhat under the radar, but there's no denying how far he's come in just a few short months.

Now a regular starter with PSV, playing plenty of minutes and providing important moments, Tillman will look to continue that run in the Champions League. And, shortly after, he'll look to play a key role for the USMNT in the buildup to this summer's Copa America.

It's a massive moment for the 21-year-old star, who will have plenty to prove over the next few weeks and months.