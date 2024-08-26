Giovanni Reyna Dortmund 2023(C)Getty Images
Thomas Hindle

USMNT's Gio Reyna touted for Borussia Dortmund stay as club Sporting Director opens up on conversation with midfielder

G. ReynaBorussia DortmundUSA

The attacking midfielder has been promised a consistent role at the Bundesliga club this season, despite exit rumors

  • Reyna will stay at Dortmund after positive talks
  • Told by sporting director to "accept role"
  • Reportedly no offers on the table for an exit
