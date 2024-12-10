Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool?! Ex-Reds defender claims Real Madrid target doesn't want to leave Anfield and will snub Los Blancos for new contract if Arne Slot's men win the title
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is being tipped to snub Real Madrid and stay at Anfield if Arne Slot's Reds win the Premier League.
- Defender's contract expires in summer
- Real Madrid keen on England star
- Tipped to stay if Liverpool win title