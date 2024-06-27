Alisha Lehmann Douglas Luiz Las Vegas 2024Instagram
Transfer talks in Las Vegas? Alisha Lehmann & Douglas Luiz reunite in Sin City as Aston Villa stars see Juventus moves speculated on

Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz have reunited in Las Vegas, with the Aston Villa stars still at the centre of a Juventus transfer saga.

  • Swiss star following boyfriend around the States
  • Taking in the sights alongside Copa America action
  • Both are seeing summer switches to Italy mooted
