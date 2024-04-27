Ange-Postecoglou Harry Kane
Soham Mukherjee

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou makes hilarious 'duck' analogy about Harry Kane's exit to Bayern Munich as he admits there might have been 'panic' behind the scenes

Harry KaneAnge PostecoglouBayern MunichTransfersBundesligaTottenhamPremier League

Ange Postecoglou made a hilarious "duck" analogy about Harry Kane's exit to Bayern Munich and admitted to probable "panic" behind the scenes.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kane left for Bayern in the previous summer
  • His transfer coincided with Postecoglou's reign
  • The manager revealed the tension BTS at Spurs after his exit
Article continues below

Editors' Picks