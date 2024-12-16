Don't make Lionel Messi look like a fool! Lautaro Martinez was billed as potential Ballon d'Or winner by his Argentina captain - but patchy Inter form shows he's miles off challenging Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah & the rest

The striker was top scorer in Serie A last season and also won the Golden Boot at the Copa America - yet doubts persist over his consistency

While the rest of the world was arguing over whether Rodri or Vinicius Junior deserved to receive the 2024 Ballon d'Or, eight-time winner Lionel Messi was pushing the claims of compatriot Lautaro Martinez.

"He had a spectacular year, he was the top scorer in the Copa America and he scored in the final," the Argentina captain pointed out in October. "He deserves the Ballon d'Or more than anyone else."

However, despite reports in the Italian press that Lautaro was set to at least finish in the top five, he ended up seventh - more than 500 points off a podium place. Even more shockingly, the 2023-24 Serie A MVP didn't even get a nomination for The Best FIFA Men's Player award - and yet his omission barely generated any headlines outside of Italy and Argentina.

Article continues below

Why? Because Lautaro is an incredibly divisive talent that seems to have achieved that rare feat of being simultaneously underappreciated and overrated.