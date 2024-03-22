Arsenal Emirates Stadium 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Three Arsenal supporters with Ashburton Army links banned for 'abhorrent' tragedy chanting during Liverpool clash after pleading guilty

Arsenal vs LiverpoolArsenalLiverpoolFA Cup

Three Arsenal fans who plead guilty to tragedy chanting against Liverpool have been handed three-year football bans.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Three Arsenal fans banned for three years
  • Were part of the Ashburton Army group
  • Tragedy chanting against Liverpool in the FA Cup

Editors' Picks