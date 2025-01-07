GOAL US writers discuss individual accolades for Robinson, Pulisic's hold on USMNT GOAT status, and importance of Supercoppa Italiana win

The accolades for Antonee Robinson are adding up. USMNT truthers will tell you that it's been a long time coming.

Robinson is a very good full back and in a global pool currently short on them, is cutting his way into the elite. That was all backed up by the fact that he was named U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year on Sunday. But with Christian Pulisic also at the top of his game, was that the right choice? And does it matter, if there are more to come for Pulisic, who has already claimed that U.S. award four times, tied with Landon Donovan for most in program history?

Also, there's a January USMNT camp at hand. With it falling outside of a FIFA window, the roster is full of the kinds of MLS players that manager Mauricio Pochettino has always insisted he would give a chance. Sure, the friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica won't mean as much, but chances are, a few new faces might have an opportunity to impress.

And Pulisic finally returned to action following an injury layoff. He was excellent in the Supercoppa Italiana semifinal for Milan last week, and contributed to two of the three Rossonieri goals in a comeback win Monday as Milan beat Inter.

But how much can we take from the trophy, Pulisic's first with Milan? Or is it more about Pulisic being back, and handed the chance to impress in front of new manager Sergio Conceicao? GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.