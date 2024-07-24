Teenager invaded Wembley pitch during Champions League final between Real Madrid & Borussia Dortmund in prank to land £300,000 prize from notorious Russian streamer 'Mellstroy'
A 16-year-old who invaded the Wembley pitch during the Champions League final this year has admitted he did so in an attempt to win £300,000.
- Teenager in court for invading Wembley pitch
- Encouraged to do so by Russian streamer
- Says he wanted to earn £300,000 from Mellstroy