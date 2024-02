Football lovers across the continent have reacted to reports that Al Ahly are set to make Percy Tau the highest-paid Africa-based player.

The Red Devils are reportedly ready to pay the 29-year-old South Africa international attacker a huge amount of money in his new contract.

While a section of football fans in Africa believes Tau deserves the $5 million (± R96 million) over the next three seasons, some argue that amount is little.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player has been challenged to improve his game and be more effective in front of the goal.