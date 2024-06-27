Michael Tapera & Massulaha Hilali, Comoros vs Zimbabwe, June 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Tapera-inspired Zimbabwe edge stubborn Comoros in Cosafa Cup Group B opener

COSAFA CupComoros vs ZimbabweComorosZimbabwePremier Soccer League

The Warriors recorded a slim 1-0 victory over the Islanders to begin the regional competition on a positive note.

  • Comoros and Zimbabwe met in Group B
  • Tapera scored the only goal of the match
  • The Warriors got off to a winning start
