The end of Tammy Abraham's Roma adventure? Ex-Chelsea star set to be transfer listed after injury nightmare

GettyPeter McVitieThe end of Tammy Abraham's Roma adventure? Ex-Chelsea star set to be transfer listed after injury nightmareRomaTammy AbrahamSerie ATransfersPremier LeagueTammy Abraham is expected to be on the move this summer as Roma are looking to sell the striker after an injury-plagued season.Abraham's season cut short by injuryRoma want to offload English strikerMay return to Premier League in summer