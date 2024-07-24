Takefusa KuboGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Anything can happen' - Takefusa Kubo to Liverpool transfer talk addressed by Real Sociedad president

Takefusa KuboLiverpoolReal SociedadTransfersPremier LeagueLaLiga

Real Sociedad president, Jokin Aperribay, has addressed the transfers rumours linking Takefusa Kubo with a move to Liverpool.

  • Liverpool are hunting for a right-winger
  • Have reportedly zeroed in on Kubo
  • Real Sociedad want his release clause activated
